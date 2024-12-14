King Of Jordan Meets Heads Of Delegations Participating In Expanded Ministerial Meeting On Syria

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Aqaba: HM King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on Saturday met Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HH Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq HE Fuad Hussein, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants in the Caretaker of the Republic of Lebanon HE Dr. Abdallah Bou Habib, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Dr. Badr Abdelaaty, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain HE Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States HE Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye HE Hakan Fidan, Secretary of State of the United States of America HE Antony Blinken, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic HE Jean-Noel Barrot, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs & Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission HE Kaja Kallas, and Special Envoy of the United Nations for Syria HE Geir Pedersen.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Dr. Ayman Al Safadi.

It discussed developments in Syria as well as ways to support regional and international efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in Syria.