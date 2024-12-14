India's Ordnance Parachute Factory To Manufacture Indigenous Parachutes For Tejas Fighter, Boosting Self-Reliance In Defence

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 14 (KNN)

In a significant stride towards self-reliance in defence, India's Ordnance Parachute Factory (OPF) in Kanpur has begun pilot parachutes for the indigenous Tejas fighter aircraft.



This development marks a critical milestone in reducing dependence on foreign imports for essential defence equipment.

Previously, the Indian Air Force relied on parachutes imported from Europe and the U.S. to ensure the safety of fighter pilots during emergency ejections.



The new indigenous parachutes, tailored for the high-speed Tejas aircraft, are designed to function effectively at speeds up to 2,205 km/h and altitudes of 50,000 feet, meeting the exacting demands of modern air combat.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) played a pivotal role in designing the parachutes, which are being manufactured by OPF, a unit of Gliders India Limited under the Ministry of Defence.



These parachutes are engineered to integrate seamlessly with Tejas' ejection systems, ensuring pilot safety during high-stakes operations.

A standout feature of these parachutes is their cost-effectiveness. Priced at ₹8 lakh each, they are nearly half the cost of imported equivalents while maintaining international standards of reliability and strength.



Weighing approximately 8 kg with a total length of 12 meters, the parachutes are versatile enough to be used in various aircraft, including the Sukhoi, Mirage, Jaguar, and MiG.

Additionally, OPF has established a dedicated workshop for producing these parachutes, employing 65 women, aligning with the government's push for gender inclusion in defence manufacturing.



This initiative not only supports self-reliance but also empowers women in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

With OPF becoming Asia's first factory to produce such advanced, affordable parachutes, India is solidifying its position as a leader in aerospace technology.



This achievement enhances the safety of fighter pilots, bolsters indigenous capabilities, and underscores India's commitment to self-reliance in critical defence sectors.

(KNN Bureau)

