Exposure One Awards Honors Maria Marriott In 2024 Photographer Of The Year Contest

Grace In Shadows I from the series Grace Within Shadows by photographer Maria Marriott

Wild horse photographer, Maria Marriott, photographing a herd of wild mustangs.

Simplicity from the Grace Within Shadows series by photographer Maria Marriott

The Exposure One Awards has announced the winners of its 2024 Photographer of the Year Contest, including equine photographer, Maria Marriott.

- Maria Marriott, PhotographerSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Exposure One Awards is thrilled to announce Maria Marriott as a winner at the 2024 Photographer of the Year Contest. According to the contest organizers, Marriott's work rose to the top for“the artistry, emotion, and mastery of the medium.”The Exposure One Awards honor exceptional black and white images that explore the rich traditions and enduring power of black and white photography. The expert judges for this contest hailed from the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Conde Nast, Leica Gallery, and others.An award winner in multiple categories, Marriott commented on her awards:“I am deeply honored to be recognized among so many incredibly talented photographers. My goal is always to convey a strong sense of emotion in my artwork. And the fact that this was recognized by these world-class judges is extremely gratifying.”Exposure One organizers said,“This annual competition attracted remarkable submissions from artists worldwide, each bringing a unique perspective to monochromatic photography. Winners were chosen based on their artistic innovation, technical expertise, and the emotional resonance they conveyed by using black, white, and every shade in between.”Maria Marriott received the following honors at the 2024 Photographer of the Year Contest:A Silver medal in the Domestic Animals category for her series "Grace Within Shadows", a series of domestic horse portraits that explores the boundaries of light and shadows to highlight the unique equine form.The People's Vote Award in the Abstract category for her image "Simplicity". Seemingly, a simple black rectangle with three lines, a closer inspection reveals the subtle play of light and shadows, highlighting the outline of a horse.Maria Marriott is an award-winning photographer, originally from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, now based in California and Nevada. She is best known for several wild horse photography series presenting the rugged beauty of the American wild horses. Her multi-year project following and photographing wild mustangs across the Western states has allowed her a platform to bring attention to the pressing issues faced by these American icons. She works with several nonprofit organizations committed to the preservation and safety of mustangs and equine therapy.

