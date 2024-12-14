Israeli strikes on Gaza kill at least 18 including civilians near aid centers

(MENAFN) No less than 18 Palestinians were murdered in Israeli strikes in Gaza on Saturday, medics declared, while the Israeli announced it targeted armed men fighting from shelters and aid storages.



No less than 10 individuals were murdered in a strike close to the municipality building in Deir Al-Balah in the meddle of Gaza Strip where civilians gathered to get aid, medics reads.



Victims were being hospitalized by foot, on rickshaws and private cars from the assault location, medics declared. The murdered the chief of the Hamas-run administrative committee in the middle of Gaza, a Hamas source reported.



The Israeli army was checking the report, a representative declared. Previously, Israeli aircraft targeted militants and weapon caches near an aid warehouse, according to the IDF, after gunmen fired rockets into Israel from there.



A subsequent strike in Gaza City on a former displaced people's shelter targeted Hamas fighters, according to the military. Palestinian medics reported that the attack killed at least seven people, including a woman and her infant.



MENAFN14122024000045016953ID1108993050