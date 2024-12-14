Putin declares Russia possessing probable alternative for nuclear arms

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir stated that the deployment of the Oreshnik missile system significantly reduces the need for nuclear weapons, emphasizing that this advanced system plays a key role in enhancing Russia's defense capabilities. Speaking on Tuesday at a meeting of the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights, Putin explained that rather than further revising Russia's nuclear doctrine, the country’s focus should be on improving the Oreshnik system. He argued that once sufficient numbers of these modern systems are in place, the need for nuclear weapons would be minimal.



Putin also warned that Western-supplied long-range missiles could fundamentally alter the dynamics of the Ukraine conflict, asserting that such weapons could not be operated without NATO involvement. He pointed to the recent update to Russia’s nuclear doctrine, which lowers the threshold for nuclear use, allowing for nuclear retaliation against either nuclear or conventional attacks that threaten the country’s sovereignty or territorial integrity. The revised doctrine also considers attacks from non-nuclear states, supported by nuclear powers, as a joint assault.



In a related development, Russia’s security agreement with Belarus could see Oreshnik missile systems stationed in Belarus as early as the second half of 2025. Belarusian officials have said that the deployment is a direct response to US plans to station medium-range missiles in Germany.



