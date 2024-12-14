Strong Society Flourishes Through Empowered Women: Rajasthan CM On State Govt's 1St Year Anniversary

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 14 (IANS) Marking the completion of one year in office, Rajasthan Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma addressed the state-level women's in Udaipur, emphasising that the empowerment and respect of women reflect a prosperous and advanced society.

“Our is committed to the respect, security, and welfare of women, who are pivotal in building a progressive nation," he said.

Highlighting the participation of women in the state's electoral mandate, the Chief Minister reiterated the ancient saying, 'Yatra Naaryastu Pujyante Ramante Tatra Devata' -- where women are honoured, divinity prevails.

He also echoed Swami Vivekananda's belief that global welfare is impossible without uplifting women.

The Chief Minister highlighted his government's focus on women's safety and welfare over the past year.

“Our Sankalp Patra pledged effective action against crimes targeting women. We have delivered on this promise with measures like establishing 500 Kalika Patrolling Units to ensure public safety for women, 250 of which have been operationalized with 1,000 new constable positions.”

Additionally, an app, a Security Command Center, and a Panic Button project by RSRTC were launched to provide women with round-the-clock police assistance in emergencies.

Chief Minister Sharma stressed the importance of educating and supporting girls from an early age to ensure their contributions to societal and national progress.

Under the Laado Protsahan Yojana, Rs 1 lakh saving bonds are being provided for girls born into poor families. The first installment of Rs 2,500 has already been transferred to one lakh beneficiaries.

To ease the financial burden of basic necessities, the government initiated subsidised LPG cylinders at Rs 450 for eligible families starting January 1, 2024. Subsidy amounts are directly transferred to NFSA beneficiary families.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandan Yojana, the state government increased the maternity assistance amount from Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,500, benefiting over 4.5 lakh women.

On Saturday, an additional amount of Rs 1,500 was transferred to 70,000 women.

The Mukhyamantri Amrit Aahar Yojana was launched to distribute milk to children in Anganwadi centers.

A thousand new Anganwadi centers have been approved, with five in each assembly constituency, alongside the creation of model Anganwadis in each block.

To empower women economically, the state launched initiatives such as: distribution of 10,000 electric cooking systems, honour for one lakh "Lakhpati Didi" and recognition of 216 "Namo Drone Didi", disbursement of a Rs 15,000 revolving fund to 10,000 self-help groups, sanctioning a Rs. 100 crore loan for self-help groups via Mahila Nidhi Bank. The Raj Sakhi Portal was launched to connect 45 lakh self-help groups.

“Our efforts in the past year have laid a foundation for making women self-reliant, respected, and empowered. This is just the beginning,” said Chief Minister Sharma, pledging continued opportunities for women to achieve their aspirations.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, also Minister of Women and Child Development, praised the joint efforts of the central and state governments in implementing welfare schemes.

"Women represent half the population but influence 100 per cent of society. Initiatives like Lakhpati Didi, Namo Drone Didi, and Laado Protsahan Yojana reflect our commitment to women's empowerment," she said.

The conference showcased the state government's dedication to fostering a society where women thrive as equal partners in development.