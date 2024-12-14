Telangana Judicial Commission Report On Scheduled Caste Sub-Classification Likely In A Week: CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 14 (IANS) The Judicial Commission constituted by the Telangana to study sub-classification within Scheduled Castes reserved categories is likely to submit its report within a week, Chief A. Revanth Reddy said on Saturday.

Participating in“Global Madiga Day” celebrations in Hyderabad, he assured that the government will implement sub-classification without any problems.

He claimed that the government played a key role in the Supreme Court order on the sub-classification within the scheduled caste reserved categories.

He recalled that Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi had made a clear statement during the elections that a positive decision would be taken regarding the Madiga community.

The party made its policy clear in the SC and ST declaration.

Soon after the Congress came to power in the state, the government appointed lawyers under the leadership of Cabinet Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha to present strong arguments in the SC categorisation case pending in the Supreme Court.

He recalled that the government also announced its commitment to implement the apex court verdict in the Assembly.

"This SC categorisation issue has become complicated like statehood for Telangana. However, the government will have to take a decision respecting the aspirations of the people. Your argument has strength and the government's idea is to deliver justice to the community," the Chief Minister said.

Revanth Reddy said the government constituted a Cabinet sub-committee headed by Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy to study the implementation of court orders without legal complications.

On the recommendation of the Cabinet sub-committee, a judicial Commission was constituted to submit a report in 60 days.

The Commission is likely to submit a report in another week, he said.

Stating that the role of Madigas in his political career has been very important, Revanth Reddy said that it is his responsibility to do justice to the community.

Revanth Reddy also claimed that the government has taken measures to give adequate representation to Madigas in political and administrative appointments.

He mentioned that for the first time in the history of Osmania University the government has appointed a scholar from the Madiga community as the Vice Chancellor.

Opportunities were also provided to the Madiga community as the IIT Vice Chancellor and member of the Education Commission in the Higher Education department.

Pagidi Pati Devaiah has been nominated as the Director of the Skill University Board.

In October, the state government had appointed Justice Shameem Akhter, former Judge of Telangana High Court to head the one-man commission to study sub-classification within Scheduled Castes reserved categories and make recommendations to the government.