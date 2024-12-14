Ukrainian MFA Expects Apology From FIFA Over Map Of Ukraine Without Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is waiting for an apology from FIFA, which showed a map of Ukraine without Crimea during the draw for the 2026 World Cup.

Ukrainian MFA spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi wrote this on social X , Ukrinform reports.

“By redrawing international borders in yesterday's broadcast, you not only acted against international law, but also supported Russian propaganda, war crimes, and the crime of aggression against Ukraine. We fixed the map for you and expect a public apology,” Tykhyi posted.

As reported, during the draw for the 2026 World Cup held at FIFA headquarters in Zurich yesterday, a map of European countries was shown with an explanation that some countries cannot play each other. On this map, Ukraine did not include Crimea, which is temporarily occupied by Russia.