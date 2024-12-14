Egyptian PM Inaugurates Solar Energy Station

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Prime Dr. Mustafa Madbouli on Saturday inaugurated "the Abydos 1" solar station in Komb Ombo in Aswan in southern Egypt with UAE investments valued at USD half a billion and productivity amounting to 500 megawatts.

Madbouli, addressing the inauguration ceremony, lauded the efforts that had been exerted to execute the state power and energy schemes, particularly the new and energy to cope with the power crisis suffered by the nation since last summer.

This project is a key step on the path of boosting the harnessing of the renewable energy, he said, affirming that the project was in line with the state strategy to minimize dependence on conventional energy.

The government, the prime minister said, has allocated funds for ensuring stable power operations, abstaining from cutting the load in addition to an urgent plan to secure further 4,000 megawatts from the renewable energy resources for the summer of 2025. (end)

