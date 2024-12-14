Russians Improve Their Positions Near Three Settlements On Eastern Front Defense Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian have improved their positions near Pushkine, Pishchane, and both west and east of the settlement of Shevchenko.

This was reported by the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Troops (OSGT) on Telegram , as conveyed by Ukrinform.

Throughout the day, Russians attempted to improve their tactical positions near Blahodatne, west of Dalnie, and near Yelyzavetivka. However, they were unsuccessful, suffered losses, and retreated.

"At the same time, the Russian forces carried out assault actions southwest of Storozheve, southwest of Sukhi Yaly, south of Kostiantynopilske, and southwest of Veselyi Hai. As a result of fire damage, fortifications in certain positions were destroyed, making it impossible to hold them further," the report says.

Due to exhausting combat clashes, the Russian army managed to improve their tactical positions near Pushkine, Pishchane, and both west and east of Shevchenko.

"Currently, our units are conducting measures to restore tactical positions," emphasized the Khortytsia OSGT.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Nazar Voloshyn, Spokesperson for the Khortytsia OSGT, informed that the Russian forces are attempting level up the front line in the Pokrovsk sector and reach the administrative borders of Donetsk region.