World Has Resources To Help Ukraine: Zelensky Comments On Russian Drone Attack

This was stated in his post on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

"Every day, we witness the outstanding work of our defenders in the skies. Last night brought yet another wave of Russian strike drone terror - over 130 strike drones launched. Nearly 60 were destroyed, and more than 70 were lost due to location disruption. I thank all our defenders of the skies - anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups - everyone from various branches and types of our forces. It is important that we succeed in protecting our people and infrastructure from the majority of threats. Yet, unfortunately, not from all of them," Zelensky noted.

He stressed that Ukraine needs more support.

"More Patriots and other air defense systems, missiles for them, and stricter sanctions against Russia - all of this will enable us to protect even more lives. The world has the resources to help us achieve this goal," the President emphasized.

As reported, on the night of December

14, Russians attacked Ukraine with Shahed-type strike UAVs and other types of drones launched from Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Oryol, Bryansk, and Millerovo areas. Ukraine's defense forces shot down 58 Russian drones, while 72 were lost from tracking.