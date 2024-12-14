Kuwait Assistant FM Holds Political Consultations With Vietnamese Officials

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign for Asian Affairs Ambassador Sameeh Hayat held consultations with officials of the Vietnamese Foreign about several bilateral significant issues.

Speaking to KUNA by phone, the Kuwaiti official said bilateral meetings were held in a very positive atmosphere and that both sides shared identical views about the issues and matters that were discussed.

He elaborated that he had held political consultations with Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister for Political and Affairs Ambassador Nguyen Minh Hang and senior officials of the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry, with former ambassadors in Kuwait attending.

Hayat noted that the meetings, which were held at the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry, had tackled bilateral cooperation in politics, economy, trade, investment, cultural, labor, high education, scientific research, civil aviation, oil, renewable energy, industry, food security, health, medical services and whatnots.

Kuwaiti-Vietnamese political consultations came under the direction of the political leadership to keep making high-level visits between both countries' officials in order to maintain their historical relations, he noted.

They also came in the context of the implementation of previously signed agreements pertinent to cooperation between the foreign ministries of Kuwait and Vietnam, he said.

Furthermore, the Kuwaiti official handed the Vietnamese official a handwritten letter from Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya to Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minster and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son regarding bilateral relations and ways of promoting them in various domains.

Kuwaiti Ambassador in Vietnam Yousuf Al-Sabbah, Minister Plenipotentiary Saleh Al-Sarawi, Diplomatic Attache Shareefa Bokhdor of the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry's Asian Affairs Department and Diplomatic Attache Rashed Al-Rasheed of the Kuwaiti Embassy in Vietnam. (end)

