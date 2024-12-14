Administrative Building Of Company Damaged By Falling Drone Debris In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kyiv region, the administrative building of an enterprise, two warehouses and a car were damaged as a result of the fall of the wreckage of downed Russian drones.

The head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Ruslan Kravchenko posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy does not stop massive UAV on Kyiv region . Since the evening of December 13 and at night, the alert has been announced three times. Air defense forces were working in the region. There are targets downed,” noted Kravchenko.

There were no casualties among the population. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure, the head of the regional state administration emphasized.

According to him, the company's administrative building, two warehouses and a car were damaged as a result of the falling debris of downed enemy targets in one of the settlements. The resulting fire was extinguished.

AFU shot down 58 Russianovernight, another 72 were lost in area

Operational groups continue to record the consequences of the attack, Kravchenko said.

As Ukrinform reported, air defense forces were operating in Kyiv region during the attack by Russian drones.

