Kuwait Charity Joins Initiative To Aid 2,000 Palestinian Families

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- Wafaa Capacity Building and Microfinance announced launching "winter warmth" project for 2,000 displaced Palestinian families in north Gaza, supported by Kuwait.

In a press on Saturday, head of Wafaa's office in Gaza Strip Ghadeer Shahada said that the project is executed under the supervision of Kuwait's Humanitarian Relief Society, and funded by Kuwait's Sanayi Al-Ma'rouf Charitable Foundation.

The project includes providing the families with winter clothing and blankets, distributed across shelters and camps in north Gaza, she said.

Since the beginning of the attack on Gaza, Kuwait was one of the top countries in providing humanitarian aid to the strip, by Kuwait Red Crescent Society and other charities. (end)

wab









MENAFN14122024000071011013ID1108992570