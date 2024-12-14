Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP During Constitution Debate: 'Savarkar Clearly Stated There's Nothing Indian About...' Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party during a debate in Parliament and said that when they (BJP) speak of protecting the Constitution, they ridicule VD Savarkar.

Rahul Gandhi also quoted VD Savarkar, saying he clearly stated in his writings that there is nothing Indian about our Constitution.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said that they follow Constitution, while BJP's is Manusmriti.

“BJP keeps attacking Constitution 24x7. We want to tell every poor person that you are protected by Constitution,” said Gandhi.

Here is what Rahul Gandhi said

- I want to start my speech by quoting what the Supreme Leader, not of the BJP but of the modern interpretation of the ideas of the RSS, has to say about the Constitution of India and about how he thinks India should be run.

- Savarkar has clearly stated in his writings that there is nothing Indian about our Constitution.“Manusmriti is that scripture which is most worshippable after Vedas for our Hindu nation and from which our ancient times have become the basis for our culture, customs, thought and practice. This book, for centuries, has codified the spiritual and divine march of our nation. Today, Manusmiriti is law. -

These are the words of Savarkar."

- When we open the Constitution , we can hear the voices and ideas of Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru.

- The Constitution, a document of modern India but it could never have been written without ancient India, her ideas.

- By bringing in lateral entry in govt jobs, you are chopping off thumbs of young,-backward class people.