Soccer Games For Saturday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast Information
Date
12/14/2024 5:00:29 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Saturday, December 14, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide. From intense domestic league clashes to international club competitions, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.
Key fixtures include matches from the Indian Super League, German Bundesliga, English Premier League, Spanish La Liga , Italian Serie A, and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.
Indian Super League
8:30 AM: Bengaluru vs FC Goa – OneFootball
11:00 AM: Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters – OneFootball
German Bundesliga
9:00 AM: Magdeburg vs Paderborn – OneFootball
9:00 AM: Schalke 04 vs Fortuna Düsseldorf – OneFootball
9:00 AM: SSV Ulm vs Hamburg – OneFootball
11:30 AM: Mainz vs Bayern Munich – Sportv, Youtube/@CazeTV, and OneFootball
11:30 AM: Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen – Youtube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball
11:30 AM: Union Berlin vs Bochum – OneFootball
11:30 AM: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Holstein Kiel – OneFootball
2:30 PM: St. Pauli vs Werder Bremen – RedeTV and OneFootball
English Premier League
12:00 PM: Arsenal vs Everton – ESPN and Disney+
12:00 PM: Newcastle vs Leicester City – ESPN 4 and Disney+
12:00 PM: Liverpool vs Fulham – Disney+
12:00 PM: Wolverhampton vs Ipswich Town – Disney+
2:30 PM: Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa – ESPN and Disney+
Spanish La Liga
10:00 AM: Espanyol vs Osasuna – Disney+
12:15 PM: Mallorca vs Girona – Disney+
2:30 PM: Sevilla vs Celta de Vigo – ESPN 2 and Disney+
5:00 PM: Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid – ESPN and Disney+
Italian Serie A
11:00 AM: Cagliari vs Atalanta – ESPN 2 and Disney+
2:00 PM: Udinese vs Napoli – ESPN 4 and Disney+
4:45 PM: Juventus vs Venezia – ESPN 2 and Disney+
FIFA Intercontinental Cup
2:00 PM: Pachuca vs Al-Ahly – Sportv and Youtube/@CazeTV
Other Notable Matches
9:30 AM: Preston North End vs Leeds United – Championship – ESPN and Disney+
1:00 PM: Olympique de Marseille vs Lille – Ligue 1 – Youtube/@CazeTV
5:00 PM: Reims vs Monaco – Ligue 1 – Youtube/@CazeTV
5:00 PM: Lance de Craque – Charity Match – ESPN 4 and Disney
5:30 PM: Sporting vs Boavista – Liga Portugal – Disney+
7:15 PM: Boca Juniors vs Independiente – Argentine Championship – ESPN 4 and Disney+
8:30 PM: Amigos do Ronaldinho vs Amigos do Cafu – Charity Match – Sportv
9:15 PM: Racing vs River Plate – Argentine Championship – ESPN 4 and Disney+
This comprehensive list ensures fans won't miss any of the exciting football action scheduled for Saturday, December 14, 2024. Tune in to your preferred platform and enjoy a full day of world-class soccer!
