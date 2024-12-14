Farooq Abdullah Welcomes SC Stay On New Suits Against Places Of Worship Act
Date
12/14/2024 2:07:23 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National conference president Farooq Abdullah Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's interim order halting the registration of new suits against the Places of Worship Act, terming it a significant step towards preserving the sanctity of the religious places.
“This decision marks a significant step towards preserving the sanctity of places of worship and upholding religious harmony in our society,” Abdullah said in a statement.
ADVERTISEMENT
He expressed hope that the Centre will defend the Act in its affidavit.
ADVERTISEMENT
“The recent directives from the Supreme Court have provided much-needed relief to the public, especially in light of previous survey orders involving mosques and Muslim shrines.
“This decision will greatly improve the country's atmosphere and help maintain communal harmony. The SC's directive is a significant step towards peace and should be celebrated,” he added.
Read Also
Defending Places of Worship Act
No Court To Entertain, Pass Directions In Cases Of Religious Places Till Further Orders: SC
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN14122024000215011059ID1108992289
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.