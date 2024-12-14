Sandeep Marwah Honored By International Delegates For Promoting Love, Peace, And Unity Through Art And Culture At The 17Th GFFN

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a moment of pride and global recognition, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the founder of Marwah Studios and a pioneer in the and entertainment industry, was appreciated and honored by Vietnam, Ghana, Gambia, Palestine, and Australia for his remarkable efforts in promoting love, peace, and unity through art and culture. The acknowledgment took place during the 17th Global Festival Noida 2024 at Marwah Film City, a vibrant uniting creative minds from across the globe.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah has consistently used cinema and creative arts as tools to bridge cultures and foster harmony among nations. Speaking at the event, Dr. Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, Charge d'Affaires, Embassy of Palestine, highlighted Dr. Marwah's dedication, stating:



“Dr. Marwah's initiatives have created a space where nations can come together to celebrate their cultural uniqueness while embracing shared values of peace and unity.”



“I never had a mentor nor any Guru. Never seen a man with so many achievements and still humble. Today I have accepted Dr Sandeep Marwah as my Inspiration and My Guru. I am sure he will bless us,” said Mai Thu Huyes renowed actress from Vietnam.



Representing Gambia, Aji Fatoumatta Joof, First Secretary at the Gambia High Commission, expressed her admiration for Dr. Marwah's achievements, noting,“His work has not only elevated art and culture but has also provided a platform for smaller nations like ours to showcase our stories to the world.”



Gemma Haines, Counsellor at the High Commission of Australia, echoed similar sentiments, saying:



“Dr. Marwah's vision of promoting love and peace through creative expression resonates deeply with Australia's cultural values. His efforts deserve global applause.”



Adding to the tributes, Conrad Nanakajo Asidu, First Secretary at the High Commission of Ghana, remarked:



“Dr. Marwah's work is an inspiration for all nations. His ability to unite people through the universal language of art and culture is truly remarkable.”



The appreciation and recognition from these nations underline the transformative impact of Dr. Sandeep Marwah's initiatives. His leadership in fostering cross-cultural dialogue, encouraging artistic exchange, and nurturing global partnerships has established him as a true ambassador of cultural unity.



The 17th Global Film Festival Noida serves as a testament to the power of cinema and arts in building bridges across continents. This honor further solidifies Dr. Marwah's enduring legacy as a visionary who has tirelessly worked to create a world connected through creativity, harmony, and understanding.





