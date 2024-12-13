Biomednewsbreaks - Jackson Acquisition Company II (NYSE: JACS.U) Announces Closing Of IPO

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Jackson Company (NYSE: JACS.U)

has closed its initial of 23,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. According to the announcement, the offering size reflects the full exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option. The units began trading on the New York under the ticker symbol JACS.U on Dec. 10, 2024. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of a Class A ordinary share upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and rights are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols JACS and JACS.R, respectively. Roth Capital Partners acted as the sole manager for the offering.

To view the full press release, visit



About Jackson Acquisition Company II

The company, led by Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer Richard L. Jackson, is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share

exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While it may pursue an initial business combination in any industry, the company intends to concentrate its search on businesses with a focus on healthcare services, healthcare technology or otherwise focused on the healthcare industry.

