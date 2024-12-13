Filmgate Interactive And Wide Worlds Power World's Tallest AI Art Exhibit At Miami Art Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fusion Frequencies at Miami Paramount World Center

FilmGate Miami and WideWorlds joined forces during Miami Art Week to present Fusion Frequencies on the iconic LED screen at the Miami Paramount World Center.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FilmGate Miami , the Paramount World Center, and WideWorlds joined forces during Miami Art Week to present Fusion Frequencies on the iconic LED screen at the Miami Paramount World Center.This groundbreaking installation was a highlight of the 11th Annual FilmGate Interactive Media Festival (FGI XI ). Fusion Frequencies brought together ten visionary artists who trained AI models with their unique styles, producing over 1,000 artworks in just three days. By incorporating global audience feedback, the result was a stunning hybrid visual language that bridges cultures, celebrates innovation, and champions shared authorship. Each of the 50 final images is a collaboration between two artists, enhanced by audience interactions.“AI isn't replacing artists-it's providing new tools for creativity. It's about partnership, not competition,” said Savannah Niles, Co-Founder of WideWorlds.“This approach democratizes creativity, making it accessible to everyone.”The festival also showcased a wealth of groundbreaking immersive media, featuring five dome experiences, 12 immersive installations, 10 panels, and 16 market presentations. Highlights included delegations from Canada, France, Taiwan, and Colombia, and a dedicated presence of immersive Indigenous artists from Ontario and Quebec. Honoring the Winners of FGI XI:Best of Market: The Shadow by Blanca Li (France)Best of Tech: ANCESTORS by Steye Hallema (Netherlands)Social Impact Award: Soul Paint by Sarah Ticho and Niki Smit (United Kingdom)Best of Fest: Mammary Mountain by Camille Baker, Tara Baoth Mooney, and Maf'j Alvarez (United Kingdom)View winners here: fgi-xi“Miami is an exciting hub for new media content, as the city continues to evolve with a community of creative institutions and new spaces. The FilmGate Interactive Festival by FilmGate Miami has been a long-standing and valuable partner for Villa Albertine and the French Government and our joint Nocturne Immersion event at the Bass Museum was a stellar example of that,” said Camille JeanJean, New Media Officer at Villa Albertine.About FilmGate Miami:FilmGate Miami is a driving force in cultivating talent, promoting innovation, and empowering traditional and immersive creators, locally and globally. FilmGate Miami provides a platform for traditional and new media artists to show their work, reach new audiences and thrive as artists.Visit for more information.About WideWorlds:WideWorlds is a platform for community-generated media where collaboration between humans and machines inspires limitless possibilities. This online platform allows users to create their own images using the blended styles of the featured artists, adjusting the AI-generated visuals to align with their vision.Visitors can join the creative process by accessing .

Jen Gordon

FilmGate Miami

+1 850-841-9020

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.