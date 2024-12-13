Dollar Rises Despite Central Bank Interventions, Ends Week Lower

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The US dollar strengthened against the Brazilian real on Friday, December 13, 2024, closing at R$6.0313, a 0.40% increase. This uptick occurred despite the Brazilian Central Bank's efforts to curb the currency's rise through auctions.



The dollar's climb was fueled by a surge in US Treasury yields and a stronger performance in global markets. The Brazilian Central conducted two auctions during the trading session.



In the morning, it sold 12,000 of the 15,000 traditional foreign exchange swap contracts offered. Later, it injected an additional $845 million through a spot dollar auction.



These interventions aimed to stabilize the currency market and manage volatility. Despite the day's gains, the dollar ended the week 0.65% lower against the real.



This weekly decline reflects the complex interplay of domestic and international factors shaping Brazil's currency landscape. The DXY index, which measures the dollar against a basket of major currencies, edged up by 0.04% to 106.993 points.







Investors remained focused on Brazil's fiscal package developments. Concerns about the trajectory of public accounts continue to be a primary driver in the foreign exchange market.



These worries underscore the delicate balance between government spending and fiscal responsibility. Economic data released on Friday showed unexpected resilience.

Brazil's Economic Outlook

The Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), a GDP preview, rose 0.1% in October compared to September. This result surpassed market expectations, which had predicted a 0.2% decline.



The positive data suggests a strong fourth quarter, driven mainly by robust household consumption. Nicolas Borsoi, chief economist at Nova Futura Investimentos, noted that the start of 2025 looks promising.



A strong crop forecast and minimum wage adjustments are expected to maintain consumer spending. However, this economic strength may pose challenges for the Central Bank in managing inflation expectations.



The global context also played a role in the dollar's performance. Markets are anticipating the Federal Reserve 's final meeting of the year next week.



Expectations are leaning towards a 0.25 percentage point cut, potentially bringing the rate to 4.25%-4.75%. Recent US inflation and labor market data have supported this outlook.



In the political sphere, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's health update provided a backdrop to market movements. The President, discharged from intensive care, shared a video of himself walking in the hospital, signaling his recovery progress.



This complex interplay of factors – central bank interventions, economic data, fiscal policy concerns, and global market trends – continues to shape Brazil's currency dynamics.



As the year draws to a close, market participants remain vigilant, balancing domestic economic strength against global uncertainties.

