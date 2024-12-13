ZIG-ZAG LAUNCHES ITS 12 DAYS OF ZIG-ZAG

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zig-Zag, iconic rolling paper company known for its 140 year plus history, has announced its "12 days of Zig-Zag" that kicked-off today featuring items from its new official apparel and accessories website,

and traditional Zig-Zag offerings on . The new website is a dedication to the brand's expanding line of apparel and accessories, fans of the legendary brand can now explore and purchase a wide range of products that celebrate Zig-Zag's long-standing history of craftsmanship, creativity, and self-expression.

Zig-Zag Vintage Collection

The 12 days of Zig-Zag will feature 25 percent off all papers and cones every day plus 25 percent off an array of merch and apparel leading up to December 24 where the entire site will be 30 percent off. Whether be apparel or hemp wraps, a special social promotion will be announced via social media on Zig-Zag's Instagram @zigzagworld with all promotional sales available on



Just in time for the holiday season, the new Zig-Zag Supply website is a source for all things Zig-Zag, outside of the brand's traditional offerings. ZigZagSupply offers an array of high-quality, branded merchandise, including:



Apparel: A collection of t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and more, designed for fans who want to showcase their love for Zig-Zag in their everyday style.

Vintage Collection: the brand's first seasonal apparel collection featuring a timeless collection of graphic T-shirts, long sleeve shirts, sweats, beanies hats and more that pays homage to over a century of Zig-Zag's iconic presence in the world of smoking through the unity of style, heritage and culture featuring iconic artwork from the brand's rich archives. Accessories: From lighters and rolling trays to bags and other lifestyle products, each item is crafted with the same attention to detail that Zig-Zag has been known for since 1879.

"Our annual 12 days of Zig-Zag is always a good way to shop for friends and family members on your list and we're excited to expand the Zig-Zag experience with the launch of the Zig-Zag Supply website, offering a full range of apparel and accessories. Whether it's a classic tee or a unique accessory, there is something for any smoking connoisseur designed to bring the Zig-Zag spirit beyond the roll." Gary Rothman, Director E-commerce and Digital Growth

The new website offers a user-friendly, secure shopping experience, featuring exclusive designs, seasonal collections, and limited-edition products that can only be found at ZigZagSupply. Shoppers will also have access to special promotions and new product drops throughout the year. Zig-Zag's new line of apparel and accessories is available for shipping nationwide, with plans to expand to international customers soon.

For more information and to shop the new collection, visit .

About Zig-Zag Supply

Zig-Zag Supply is the official online destination for Zig-Zag's apparel, accessories, and lifestyle products. Launched to extend the legacy of the iconic rolling paper brand, Zig-Zag Supply offers fans a curated selection of high-quality, branded merchandise that celebrates creativity, self-expression, and craftsmanship. From stylish apparel to everyday accessories, Zig-Zag Supply brings the timeless Zig-Zag spirit beyond the roll. Explore exclusive collections and limited-edition drops at .



SOURCE Zig-Zag

