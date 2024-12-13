China Is Ready To Support Kazakhstan In Implementation Of Nuclear Power Plant Construction Project
Date
12/13/2024 3:12:31 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
The People's Republic of China has expressed its readiness to
support Kazakhstan in the construction of a nuclear power plant
(NPP), Azernews reports.
This development was announced during the working visit of
Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy, Almasadam Satkaliyev, to China.
The visit took place from December 10 to 13, during which
Satkaliyev held talks with the leadership of the State
Administration for energy and the Atomic Energy Agency of
China.
The discussions focused on expanding cooperation in the fields
of nuclear energy, oil and gas, electric power, and renewable
energy sources. The two countries explored avenues for
collaboration to strengthen Kazakhstan's energy sector, including
the potential construction of a nuclear power plant.
Earlier, on October 6, 2024, Kazakhstan held a national
referendum in which the majority of citizens supported the idea of
building a nuclear power plant, reflecting growing interest in
diversifying the country's energy resources.
This partnership with China marks a significant step for
Kazakhstan as it seeks to develop its nuclear energy
infrastructure. Given China's advanced technology in nuclear power,
the collaboration could greatly enhance Kazakhstan's energy
capacity and contribute to its long-term energy security.
