Czech Mod Reports On Volume Of Military Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine the Czech Republic has donated to Kyiv weapons and ammunition from own worth 7.3 billion Czech crowns (EUR 291.5 million).

This was announced to journalists on Thursday by Czech Defense Jana Černochová, Ukrinform reports with reference to Prague International .

In addition, as a donor and coordinator, the Czech Republic participated in the of weapons and ammunition to Kyiv worth approximately 71.8 billion crowns (over $3 billion, or EUR 2.8 billion).

Chernokhova also noted that the Czech army and defense industry have supplied Ukraine with more than 1,600 units of military equipment and millions of rounds of various calibers.

“We have trained more than 7,000 Ukrainian troops both in the Czech Republic and in Poland. This is more than 10% of the total volume of training centers in the European Union,” Černochová emphasized.

The minister recalled that the country contributed 865 million crowns (EUR 34.5 million) to the Czech initiative“Ammunition for Ukraine,” within the framework of which Prague is seeking artillery ammunition for Ukraine in countries beyond the EU.“We put key focus on the initiative, the purpose of which was to supply Ukraine with 500,000 units of the required large-caliber ammunition by year-end,” the head of the Defense Ministry specified.

The Czech Republic is also purchasing ammunition using proceeds from frozen Russian assets, she noted.

In addition, the country's Defense Ministry supports projects for cooperation between Czech and Ukrainian companies.“As an example, I can cite the production of drones by a Czech-Ukrainian company, the transfer of production of the BREN 2 machine gun and ammunition to it as a result of the interaction of Ukrainian industry with Czech companies Sellier&Bellot or Czechoslovak Group,” Cernochova noted.

As Ukrinform reported, the Czech Republic has been raising funds for the purchase of a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter for the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry.