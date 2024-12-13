Netherlands Provides Ukraine With Nearly EUR 4B Security Assistance Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has received almost EUR

4

billion security support from the Netherlands.

This was stated by Ukraine's Ambassador to the Netherlands, Oleksandr Karasevych, in an exclusive interview with Ukrinform in The Hague.

"If we are talking about security assistance, it amounts to nearly EUR

4 billion since the start of the full-scale invasion," he said.

It's worth noting that Ambassador Oleksandr Karasevych is leaving The Hague.

In a few days, he will head to Kyiv and will start a new role as State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs next Monday.

Karasevych considers the Netherlands' continued active support for Ukraine as his greatest achievement.

"The key, the most significant achievement, is that the Netherlands has maintained the same level of support for Ukraine that it began providing immediately after the full-scale invasion. This was crucial – to not lose momentum. In my view from the inside (though, of course, others may judge better from the outside), we managed to ensure that, despite changes in the political landscape, government transitions, and the formation of a new coalition, this support remained at the same level as under the previous government.

"If we break down this overarching achievement into smaller components, the most important aspect is security. Everything promised has been delivered: artillery shells, tanks, air defense systems, Patriot systems, aircraft. This is probably the most important thing," he said.

He added that the Netherlands was the first country to send Patriot systems to Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky has recently removed Oleksandr Karasevych from his posts as Ambassador to the Netherlands and Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

On November 29, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment of Oleksandr Karasevych as State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.