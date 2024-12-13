Inventhelp Inventors Develop Improved Way To Display Large Outdoor Yard Signs (SGM-398)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a

distributer for a company that sells wide format yard signs, which are very popular during election time. These signs are often bent or destroyed by wind. I thought there could be a way to protect them and change the face of outdoor advertising, so we invented the SUPER FRAMES," said one of two inventors, from South Bend, Ind. "Our design ensures signs and advertisements look good for a longer period of time."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to display large outdoor yard signs. In doing so, it would help keep signs from being destroyed by wind. As a result, it provides added protection, and it could enhance the appearance of the sign. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install so it is ideal for homeowners and companies that display large political or advertising yard signs. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGM-398, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

