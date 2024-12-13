E.D. Rich Delivers Another Intriguing Read With It Could Have Been Murder

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / --

First-time author, E.D. Rich, proudly announces the launch of her novel, It Could Have Been Murder. This innovative takes readers into the depths of a unique entrepreneurial venture where murder planning finds a niche in corporate teambuilding.



In It Could Have Been Murder, readers meet Kate, a vibrant young woman poised at the threshold of her post-college life. With her 22nd birthday approaching and her academic career ending, Kate is driven to revisit a daring game she once orchestrated with her closest friend, Sam. When she has more business than she can handle alone, she recruits Sam and their other friend, Chris, to join her fledgling company, Diamond Teams. Together, they transform a high school fantasy into a groundbreaking approach to corporate teambuilding. Their company specializes in organizing murder adventures that promote cohesion and problem-solving among corporate teams, the selling feature being that no one is ever murdered.



However, the plot thickens when their foolproof client vetting system fails. A seemingly benign client, motivated by a God complex, enters the process intending to commit a murder then turns against Kate and her team when he is stopped. His desire for revenge threatens to unravel everything they've built. This twist sends shockwaves through their lives and serves as a chilling reminder of the stakes involved in being even more stringent in the selection of clients.



Rich's novel is an exploration of youth, ambition, and the sometimes blurry line between right and wrong. It delves into themes of friendship, family, loyalty, and the pursuit of innovative business ideas in the face of unforeseen risks.



It Could Have Been Murder is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and can be ordered directly from Rich's official website.

It Could Have Been Murder promises to be a compelling addition to the libraries of those who love contemporary fiction that pushes the boundaries of traditional themes and settings. Rich invites readers to question the limits of innovation and the cost of success through the thrilling lens of her debut novel.

About the Author



E.D. Rich, a native of Indiana, earned a bachelor's degree in English Composition and French from DePauw University, followed by a Master's in Health Administration at Indiana University. Rich is not only a storyteller but also an avid knitter and piano teacher. She is married, has one child, and two very active Standard Poodles.



