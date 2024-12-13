Tony Buzbee Sued By Another Former Client Adam Guidry For Misappropriation Of Money, According To New Lawsuit From Berry & Munn PA And Porter & Malouf

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Law firms Berry &

Munn PA and Porter & Malouf filed a new lawsuit in the Eastern District of

Louisiana alleging lawyer Tony Buzbee and his Firm took advantage of former client Adam Guidry for their own personal gain.

Buzbee and his Firm represented Guidry in a Texas lawsuit against Callan Marine, Ltd. after Guidry was on a Callan-owned vessel. Guidry was told his case was worth $1 million, but eventually Buzbee lawyers coerced Guidry into settling for less than one-third of that amount.

According to the lawsuit, Buzbee lawyers never explained Guidry's options, the pros and cons of trial versus settlement, mounting expenses, or the meager amount Guidry would receive upon conclusion of his case.

Left in the dark by his lawyers, Guidry agreed to accept $325,000. When settlement funds were distributed, Guidry received a check for $5,123.19. The Buzbee firm collected the rest as attorney fees, expenses, loan repayment, and interest. The suit alleges that Buzbee's Firm charged Guidry over $23,000 in interest on an $85,000 "loan."

The lawsuit also alleges that Buzbee attorneys violated the Rules of Professional Conduct requiring fairness and transparency in financial dealings with clients. The complaint describes a pattern of unethical conduct by Buzbee Defendants and various breaches of fiduciary duties that Buzbee lawyers owed Guidry.

This is the second suit in a week against Buzbee and his firm. Both were sued earlier this week for allegedly misappropriating money owed to former client, Matthew Ray Thompson Jr.

