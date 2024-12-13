International Conference On AI And Innovation Aims To Empower Msmes In Coimbatore

(MENAFN- KNN India) Coimbatore, Dec 13 (KNN) A two-day international on "Advanced Using Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Innovation to Empower MSMEs" commenced in the city on Friday.

The event, a collaborative effort by the World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME), the Indian Chamber of Commerce and (ICCIC) district chapter, and the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia), has received robust support from the of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

A highlight of the inaugural day was the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) among the three organising bodies to formalise future collaborations in fostering innovation and technology adoption.

Distinguished speakers and dignitaries from 12 nations, including the USA, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and Ethiopia, brought diverse perspectives on integrating artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and innovative technologies into manufacturing processes.

Sanjiv Layek, Executive Secretary of the MSME Ministry and UNESCO member, addressed the media, emphasising a critical challenge: reluctance among MSMEs to adopt cutting-edge technologies.

“This hesitation impedes growth. MSMEs are vital to our industrial ecosystem, and empowering them will significantly impact national development,” he said.

M. Karthikeyan, President of Codissia, underscored the association's commitment to fostering AI and ML across various sectors.“Our focus is to create AI-driven solutions that catalyse industry growth,” he stated.

Panel discussions illuminated the barriers to adopting AI and ML, with delegates highlighting high implementation costs, a lack of technical expertise, and resistance to change as primary hurdles.

Solutions like government incentives and accessible training programs were proposed to bridge these gaps.

The conference aims to inspire MSMEs to embrace AI and ML, unlocking their potential to boost manufacturing processes and enhance global competitiveness.

The event concludes on Saturday, with sessions designed to showcase practical applications and success stories from around the world.

