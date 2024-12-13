Govt Considers Easing Quality Control Regulations To Support Smes And Address Supply Concerns

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi,

Dec 13

(KNN) The Indian is contemplating significant modifications to its quality control regulations, potentially providing relief to local manufacturers and addressing concerns about potential product shortages.

Sources familiar with the development indicate that the Centre is exploring ways to make quality control orders (QCOs) more flexible and supportive of domestic industries, as reported by Livemint.

Under the proposed changes, small and micro enterprises (SMEs) with annual sales below Rs 2 crore may be exempted from stringent quality control requirements.

Currently, manufacturers and importers must obtain certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for a wide range of products, with over 81 QCOs already covering more than 330 product categories.

The potential reforms include allowing manufacturers to import certain goods for research and development (R&D) purposes without mandatory QCO compliance.

Additionally, businesses might be permitted to import fixed quantities of goods without meeting all standard requirements. These adjustments aim to balance regulatory standards with the practical needs of manufacturers, especially smaller enterprises.

The current regulations require upgrading machinery, adopting new technologies, and meeting rigorous testing protocols - expenses that larger companies can more easily absorb.

The government's considerations come in response to reported potential shortages in various sectors. Recent media reports have highlighted potential supply challenges in industries ranging from luxury footwear to copper-dependent manufacturing.

The proposed modifications seek to address these concerns while maintaining the broader objective of improving product quality and promoting domestic manufacturing.

With plans to expand QCOs to over 2,500 products and approximately 1,014 standards currently under review, the potential relaxation represents a nuanced approach to industrial policy.

The changes reflect a delicate balance between enforcing quality standards and supporting economic growth, particularly for smaller manufacturers struggling to meet extensive regulatory requirements.

While official confirmations are pending, the proposed reforms signal a potentially significant shift in India's approach to industrial regulation, emphasising support for manufacturing while maintaining a commitment to quality and safety standards.

