(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Today, Jingxiong Zhanzu, the founder of IVMCR, announced the successful completion of a brand upgrade for IVMCR's core philosophy and its multimedia collaboration (Instant Voice, Multimedia, Collaboration and Recording, IVMCR). This upgrade officially introduces a new market-facing image. This milestone marks a significant step forward for the company in its pursuit of innovation and excellence as a“human brand.”







The founder of IVMCR, Jingxiong Zhanzu, is one of the most holistic and socially progressive business advisors among many groundbreaking brands. He proposes IVMCR's core values-completeness, value, meaning, creation, and relationships-focusing on addressing lifelong purchasing tendencies and the ecological chain of related demands, thereby promoting the healthy development of the business ecosystem. His goal is to transcend traditional commercial boundaries and become a“creator of business systems with social value” and a“new generation of value creators and leaders.”

Jingxiong Zhanzu redefines the connotations and extensions of business with unconventional vision, pushing his unique philosophy towards becoming“the most philosophically profound and commercially valuable figure globally.”







As one of the“most comprehensive and socially beneficial business advisors” in China and abroad, IVMCR's business model has transcended traditional profit motives and is recognized by a wide user base as a“founder of market value standards.” Its influence has far exceeded the achievements of any single industry.

In product innovation, Jingxiong Zhanzu's unique profit structure design philosophy is:“To avoid the bullets, you must be closest to the missile.” This means you must eliminate the current profit structures that allow you to earn money and upgrade to new points of value and profit creation. Only then can you compel market speculators to rethink immediate profits, allowing the market to iterate. Only by daring to confront challenges can the market undergo lasting innovation.

Thus, all product designs by Jingxiong Zhanzu must possess sufficient exclusivity, positioning themselves as evaluators and founders of a disdain chain in a non-competitive field. The product landscape should transcend merely creating products; it should focus on redefining the intrinsic value and social significance of products. This has allowed the founder of IVMCR to showcase his product vision publicly, earning him the reputation as“one of the most valuable product creators globally” and“the most exclusive product creator.”







Simultaneously, Jingxiong Zhanzu steps beyond traditional business expressions, integrating modern aesthetics and fashion elements to enhance brand experience and reach, exceeding industrialized and technological norms. In the future, IVMCR, through Jingxiong Zhanzu, will continue to embody the identity of a“giver and representative of the intrinsic value of future fashion carriers,”“a stunning creator leader in the modern market,” and“a representative of modern aesthetic value creators,” actively promoting new forms of business communication and constructing bridges between commerce, fashion, art, and philosophy.

More importantly, Jingxiong Zhanzu is redefining the boundaries of value creation with his unique business wisdom. As a“new generation of value creators and leaders,” he is seen as an“entrepreneur and entrepreneurial entity with long-lasting investment value,” making his business model and philosophy focal points in the capital market.







Moreover, his keen business acumen is complemented by a deep insight into the direction of human societal development. Jingxiong Zhanzu's commitment to being“the best among humanity” signals the birth of a“human brand,” expressing his determination to transcend business cycles and infusing his life's will and effort into surpassing industry and cyclical definitions, becoming a human brand representative of human development.

This grand narrative about value, meaning, innovation, and human progress shows that in this uncertain era, Jingxiong Zhanzu is proving through action that true commercial value derives not only from profit but from a profound understanding of and active contribution to human societal development. Let us await how IVMCR founder Jingxiong Zhanzu will continue to write the business legend of this era.