2025 Toyota Sienna: Redefining Family Travel With Dometic Comfort

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Dometic, a leader in mobile living solutions, introduces its game-changing innovations in the 2025 Toyota Sienna. Designed to enhance family journeys, the Sienna now features a premium center console refrigerator and built-in vacuum system from Dometic, setting a new standard in convenience and comfort.
ELKHART, Ind., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
The 2025 Toyota Sienna is not just a minivan-it's a family's trusted companion for adventure. Engineered for families who live life on the go, this vehicle is designed with the utmost attention to detail. Whether shuttling to soccer practice, embarking on weekend getaways, or running everyday errands, the Toyota Sienna-now featuring Dometic-delivers a future of family travel that's convenient, seamless, and perfectly tailored to the modern lifestyle.
Cold Drinks On-the-Go
Continue Reading
Dometic Center Console Refrigerator
The Dometic Center Console Refrigerator ensures families always have chilled drinks and fresh snacks at hand. Compact and efficient, it keeps items cool without draining your battery, making every drive-whether a road trip or daily errand-more refreshing.
Effortless Clean-Up
The Dometic Built-In Vacuum System tackles messes in moments. From sandy shoes to spilled snacks, this powerful tool makes cleaning easy, keeping your car tidy without detours or extra hassle.
Adventure Awaits
The 2025 Toyota Sienna, equipped with Dometic's features, transforms family travel. With practical, luxury-inspired upgrades, it's more than a minivan-it's your partner in seamless, stress-free adventures.
About Dometic
Dometic is a global market leader in the mobile living industry. Millions of people around the world use Dometic products in outdoor, residential, and professional applications. Our motivation is to create smart, sustainable, and reliable products with outstanding design for an outdoor and mobile lifestyle in the areas of Food & Beverage, Climate, Power & Control, and Other Applications. Dometic employs approximately 8,000 people worldwide, had net sales of SEK 27.8 billion (USD 2.6 billion) in 2023 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
For more information on Dometic, please visit:
.
SOURCE Dometic
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN13122024003732001241ID1108991048
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.