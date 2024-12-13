BLS International and Finstreet Limited Sign MoU to Explore Collaborative Opportunities

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) BLS International Services Singapore Pte. Ltd. , a global leader in tech-enabled services for and citizens, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Finstreet Limited, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (ADX:IHC) based in Abu Dhabi. IHC is a globally diversified conglomerate specializing in trading public and private securities. This collaboration underscores a mutual commitment to explore innovative solutions and create value for stakeholders through shared expertise and resources.



This strategic agreement initiates a partnership that provides BLS International access to Finstreet's newly launched platform, a cutting-edge venue for fostering impactful collaborations. The two organizations plan to leverage their combined strengths to identify and develop initiatives that align with their shared goals, setting the stage for future definitive agreements.



Mr. Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director of BLS International, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, "This MoU with Finstreet Limited marks the beginning of an exciting collaboration that reflects BLS International's commitment to innovation and strategic growth. By utilizing Finstreet's state-of-the-art platform, we aim to unlock new opportunities, enhance our service delivery, and create greater value for our stakeholders. We are confident that this partnership will lead to groundbreaking synergies that benefit both organizations."



This alliance highlights the shared vision of BLS International and Finstreet Limited to harness technology, expertise, and innovation to drive progress. The partnership represents a significant milestone in their journey to deliver transformative solutions. Future agreements will define the specific roles and responsibilities of each party as they work collaboratively to realize their goals.



About Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2024

Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2024 is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. ADFW 2024 will convene the world's most distinguished leaders, market experts, and entrepreneurs from over 100 countries to explore the facets and power of financial, human, and technological capital as a competitive propeller for economic growth.



About BLS International

BLS International Services Ltd. is a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, having an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domain of visa, passports, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa, and retail services since 2005.



The company is recognized as "India's Most Valuable Companies" by Business Today Magazine, "Best under a Billion' Company" by Forbes Asia, and ranked among "Fortune India's Next 500 companies". The company works with over 46 client governments, including Diplomatic Missions, Embassies, and consulates, and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security. The Company now has an extensive network of more than 50,000+ centres globally, with a robust strength of over 60,000+ employees and associates that provide consular, biometrics, and citizen services. BLS has processed over 232 million applications to date globally.



BLS International is certified with CMMI DEV ML5 V2.0 & SVC ML5 V2.0, ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems, ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security Management Systems, ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management Systems, and more.



BLS International is the only listed company in this domain with operations in 65 countries. For more information, please visit .



