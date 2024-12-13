Ohio IX Boosts Network Capacity With Advanced Arista Equipment To Support Ohio's Internet Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ohio IX, Ohio's premier not-for-profit Internet Exchange, proudly announces a major upgrade made possible through cutting-edge networking equipment from Arista Networks. The new modular switches provided by Arista will significantly scale Ohio IX's operational capacity, ensuring fast, reliable connectivity for businesses and residents across the state.

Next-Generation Arista 7358X4 Switches Empower Ohio IX's Expansion

Ohio IX will now operate with two of Arista's advanced 7358X4 modular switches, equipped to handle the demands of large-scale, data-intensive environments:

.1 x 10G/25G 16-port module

.4 x 100G 16-port modules (128 100G ports across both switches)

.3 x 400G 4-port modules (24 400G ports in total)

.Complementary 400G and 100G optics

With a powerful Trident 4 processor capable of 12.8 Tbps, the Arista 7358X4 switches provide unmatched performance and scalability-ensuring Ohio IX can meet next-generation connectivity needs across the state.

Future-Proofing Ohio's Internet Exchange Infrastructure

Capable of delivering up to 25.6 Tbps aggregate switching capacity and full-speed 25G, 100G, and 400G Ethernet, this upgrade will enable Ohio IX to expand its member base while accommodating high data volumes, now regularly surpassing 300 Gbps.

Ohio IX currently serves over 50 members, including major content delivery networks (CDNs) and providers like Netflix, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Akamai, Cloudflare, Fastly, Meta, and CacheFly. This network upgrade allows Ohio IX to expand without disrupting traffic flow, with members able to rely on consistent, high-speed service.

In addition, Ohio IX will offer a free port upgrade to 25 Gbps for existing 10 Gbps members who provide their own transceiver-a testament to Ohio IX's commitment to supporting member growth and optimizing network performance.

Technical Highlights of Arista's 7358X4

The Arista 7358X4 includes the latest technology to support Ohio IX's evolving infrastructure, offering:

.High network capacity with 12.8 Tbps processing power, enabling Ohio IX to scale for cloud and enterprise growth

.Low-latency traffic flow at 900 ns, essential for data-intensive environments

.Dynamic congestion management through 132MB buffer memory and real-time traffic monitoring with LANZ and sFlow

.Zero-downtime upgrades and fault repair for seamless service during hardware improvements

.Integrated CloudVision for automated network visibility and management, simplifying operations

Strengthening Ohio's Digital Ecosystem

Ohio IX plays a crucial role in Ohio's internet infrastructure, allowing local ISPs, CDNs, and other networks to exchange data efficiently while keeping traffic local. By reducing dependency on costly external transit, Ohio IX improves internet speeds and connectivity for Ohio's residents and businesses.

"We're excited to partner with Arista in this game-changing upgrade," said Petar Smilajkov, CTO of Ohio IX. "The 7358X4's high-capacity design and zero-downtime upgrade capability position us to serve our members' needs well into the future, enhancing Ohio's connectivity and boosting our local internet ecosystem."



About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client-to-cloud networking for large AI, data center, campus and routing environments. Its award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics, and security through an advanced network operating stack. For more information, visit .

About Ohio IX

Ohio IX is Ohio's leading non-profit Internet Exchange, dedicated to enhancing connectivity across the state by keeping data local, improving speed, and reducing latency. Serving over 50 members and handling over 300 Gbps of traffic, Ohio IX is vital to Ohio's digital infrastructure. To learn more about Ohio IX, visit or contact:

