Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Weight Scale System For Tractor-Trailers (RKH-677)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was a truck driver and personally experienced the need to determine weight distribution at the axles of large trucking equipment," said an inventor, from Petersburg,

Va., "so I invented the TRUCK SCALES. My design eliminates guesswork by allowing truckers to determine overall weight and load distribution anytime and anywhere desired."

The patent-pending invention provides a built-in weight scale system for tractor-trailers. In doing so, it prevents delays and wasted associated with stopping at a scale house for weighing. It also helps avoid costly overweight fines from the DOT, and it increases efficiency, convenience and safety. The invention features an accurate design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trucking companies and professional truck drivers. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RKH-677, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED