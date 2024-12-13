Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Weight Scale System For Tractor-Trailers (RKH-677)
Date
12/13/2024 11:01:25 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was a truck driver and personally experienced the need to determine weight distribution at the axles of large trucking equipment," said an inventor, from Petersburg,
Va., "so I invented the TRUCK SCALES. My design eliminates guesswork by allowing truckers to determine overall weight and load distribution anytime and anywhere desired."
The patent-pending invention provides a built-in weight scale system for tractor-trailers. In doing so, it prevents delays and wasted fuel associated with stopping at a scale house for weighing. It also helps avoid costly overweight fines from the DOT, and it increases efficiency, convenience and safety. The invention features an accurate design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trucking companies and professional truck drivers. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RKH-677, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN13122024003732001241ID1108990721
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.