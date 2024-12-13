Amplitech Group Delivers Prototype High-Frequency Ultra Low Noise Amplifiers For LEO Satellite Constellations To Fortune 50 Satellite Network Provider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a designer, developer, and of state-of-the-art signal processing components for satellite, Public and Private 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuits assembly, proudly announces the successful delivery of prototype high-frequency Ultra Low Noise Amplifiers (ULNAs) to a Fortune 50 satellite systems provider . These advanced amplifiers are engineered to support Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations , enabling high-speed, reliable connectivity between satellites and ground stations or teleports, and provide the industry best noise figure performance in the high frequency band required for this application. The amount of amplifiers expected to be used in this application are in the tens of thousands over the next several years.

Massive Growth in LEO and MEO Satellite Deployments

Over the next decade, the satellite communications industry is poised for unprecedented growth, with plans to launch over 50,000 satellites for LEO (Low Earth Orbit) and MEO (Medium Earth Orbit) applications. Major players such as SpaceX, Amazon Kuiper, OneWeb, Telesat, and other global operators are leading these efforts to establish expansive satellite constellations that will deliver high-speed internet and global connectivity to both underserved and urban regions.

LEO satellite networks operate at lower altitudes than traditional geostationary satellites, enabling reduced latency and increased bandwidth for applications such as broadband internet, telecommunication services, IoT networks, and real-time data transfer.

AmpliTech: Enabling High-Performance Satellite Communication

AmpliTech's high-frequency ULNAs play a critical role in these networks by delivering industry-leading low noise figures . A low noise figure is essential for:



Maximizing Signal Integrity: Ensures minimal signal loss during transmission and reception.

Enhancing Link Availability: Maintains stable and robust communication links under challenging conditions. Enabling High-Speed Data Transfer: Supports the high bandwidth demands of modern satellite applications.



AmpliTech's ULNAs are specifically designed to withstand the extreme conditions of space, including the intense vibrations of launch, radiation exposure, and wide temperature variations in orbit.

"LEO satellite constellations are reshaping global communications, and AmpliTech is proud to support this transformation with our high-performance amplifiers,” said Fawad Maqbool , CEO of AmpliTech Group.“Our extensive experience in providing space-qualified components ensures that our amplifiers deliver the reliability and precision needed to meet the demands of both LEO and deep-space exploration missions.”

Space-Qualified Innovation for LEO and Beyond

AmpliTech has a proven track record of designing and manufacturing reliable ICs and modules that survive the rigors of space launch and extended orbital operation. This capability is critical not only for LEO satellite constellations but also for deep-space missions, where reliability and performance are non-negotiable.

Key features of AmpliTech's space-qualified ULNAs include:



Ultra-Low Noise: Minimizes signal degradation for clear, high-speed connectivity.

High-Frequency Operation: Supports next-generation communication systems. Rugged Design: Ensures consistent performance in harsh space environments.



Pioneering the Future of Connectivity

With the satellite industry expected to quadruple in size over the next decade, AmpliTech remains committed to driving innovation and supporting the technological advancements required for global connectivity. By enabling low-latency, high-speed communication through its industry-leading ULNAs, AmpliTech empowers satellite operators to deliver reliable solutions for broadband, telecommunications, defense, and scientific exploration.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions-AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services-is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit .

