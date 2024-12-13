Southeastern Equipment Company Showcases CASE Construction Equipment With Hands-On Demo Event In Dublin, Ohio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Southeastern Equipment Company recently concluded a, demo event featuring CASE Construction's Mini Track Loader (MTL) and Small Articulated Loader (SAL) lines.

- Mike Mampieri, Vice President of Sales at Southeastern Equipment Company

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Southeastern Equipment Company recently concluded a highly successful, hands-on demo event featuring CASE Construction's Mini Track Loader (MTL) and Small Articulated Loader (SAL) lines. Landscape professionals from across the region gathered in Dublin, Ohio, to“get in and try” a variety of compact machines in real-world conditions, completing four track courses designed to put the equipment through its paces-from landscaping and snow removal to tight-access tasks.

Attendees had the unique opportunity to operate and test several types of equipment, with CASE representatives on-site to offer expert guidance and training throughout the day.“Thanks to CASE and everyone who came out to share in the action with us,” said Chris Kurz of Southeastern Equipment.“It was an incredible experience getting hands-on with the CASE compact lineup . From skid steers and CTLs to mini excavators , these machines are engineered to easily handle any landscaping job.”

The event showcased the following CASE machines:

Mini Track Loaders (MTL): Available with a 42-inch wide track for maximum stability or a 36-inch narrow track for accessing tight areas like backyard gates and doorways. With a rated operating capacity of 1,000 lbs., these loaders offer the versatility needed for various jobs.

Small Articulated Loaders (SAL): Easy to transport and highly maneuverable, SALs thrive in confined spaces. With over 70 attachment options and multiple hydraulic connection points, they can handle various tasks-effectively doing the work of many machines.

Skid Steer Loaders: Trusted for more than 50 years, these durable machines tackle land clearing, snow removal, scraping, lifting, sub-grading, and demolition work. They're built to withstand demanding environments and keep projects moving forward.

Compact Track Loaders (CTL): Delivering impressive horsepower and torque, CTLs excel in tough commercial and residential construction, agriculture, and landscaping tasks. Their power and reliability make them a favorite among contractors and rental fleets.

“We're proud to be one of the largest privately owned CASE dealers in the Midwest,” said Mike Mampieri, Vice President of Sales at Southeastern.“Our customers appreciate having versatile compact machines that give them the flexibility to tackle whatever job comes their way.”

Southeastern's team of experts is committed to helping customers select the perfect machine or part and providing top-notch service and maintenance. Through ongoing demonstrations, training, and support, Southeastern ensures that customers receive the maximum value and performance from their equipment investments.

For quotes, service scheduling, or to learn more about Southeastern Equipment Company, call 800-798-5438 or visit southeasternparts to explore thousands of parts online.

Charla Mayhew

Southeastern Equipment Company

+1 740-598-3400

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Southeastern Equipment's Company Overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.