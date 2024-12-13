Aadhaar Card Update: Window For 'Free' Status Update At Myaadhaar Closes On December 14 Check 6-Steps To Modify Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Aadhaar card update: For those planning to make changes in their Aadhaar card, must promptly update their information as the window for free update closes on December 14.

According to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), this service will remain free for those who wish to change their residence on the document and have moved to a different city. Recommendations of UIDAI suggest that one needs to update details once every decade to maintain accuracy. For precise Aadhaar-based verification, there should be latest information in the database, which will ensure efficient and timely service delivery.

After Aadhaar card free update deadline , users will be unable to access online update service free of cost and will have to pay requisite fee while making changes through the myAadhaar portal. Moreover, any modifications made at physical Aadhaar centres will also require payment of a fee after the due date.

Follow the below mentioned steps to modify Aadhaar Card details through the online portal:

Step 1. Visit the official website at gov

Step 2. Select 'Login', enter your Aadhaar number and captcha code, then request OTP. Proceed with login by entering OTP.

Step 3. Select 'Document Update'

Step 4. Review the provided guidelines and click on proceed

Step 5. Tick the verification box to confirm the accuracy of details

Step 6. Submit your identity and address proof documents

A Service Request Number (SRN) will be sent through email after the application process for update is completed. Applicants must use this SRN to track status of update request.

UIDAI's official statement said,“The facility to update demographic details such as Name, DoB, mobile number are not available in the mAadhaar app. Only address update via document facility is currently available. However the demographics updates features may be included in future releases.”