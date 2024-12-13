Imperial Springs Forum In Madrid Highlights Multilateralism And Global Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Imperial Springs International Forum, held in Madrid from December 11-12, brought together over 100 leaders, international experts, and representatives of global organizations from more than 40 countries, Azernews reports.

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center reported that President Xi Jinping of China addressed the opening ceremony, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the core values and principles of multilateralism to tackle global challenges.

Discussions at the forum covered pressing topics, including "Expanding Global Cooperation: Shaping a Shared Future for Humanity," "Financing for Development: Towards the Full Implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals," "Global Strategic Stability," and "The Pact for the Future and COP29."

Prominent attendees included Ismail Serageldin, Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, former heads of state from Latvia, Bulgaria, Serbia, and other nations, as well as international figures such as UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Hedva Ser and former UN General Assembly Presidents Ksaba Korosi and Maria Fernanda Espinoza.

Since its inception in 2014, the Imperial Springs Forum has served as a high-level platform to promote mutual understanding and cooperation on critical global issues.