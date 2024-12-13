Imperial Springs Forum In Madrid Highlights Multilateralism And Global Cooperation
Date
12/13/2024 10:11:15 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The Imperial Springs International Forum, held in Madrid from
December 11-12, brought together over 100 Political leaders,
international experts, and representatives of global organizations
from more than 40 countries, Azernews reports.
The Nizami Ganjavi International Center reported that President
Xi Jinping of China addressed the opening ceremony, emphasizing the
importance of adhering to the core values and principles of
multilateralism to tackle global challenges.
Discussions at the forum covered pressing topics, including
"Expanding Global Cooperation: Shaping a Shared Future for
Humanity," "Financing for Development: Towards the Full
Implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals," "Global
Strategic Stability," and "The Pact for the Future and COP29."
Prominent attendees included Ismail Serageldin, Co-Chair of the
Nizami Ganjavi International Center, former heads of state from
Latvia, Bulgaria, Serbia, and other nations, as well as
international figures such as UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Hedva Ser
and former UN General Assembly Presidents Ksaba Korosi and Maria
Fernanda Espinoza.
Since its inception in 2014, the Imperial Springs Forum has
served as a high-level platform to promote mutual understanding and
cooperation on critical global issues.
MENAFN13122024000195011045ID1108990558
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.