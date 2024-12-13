Ukrainian Air Defense Soldier Shoots Down Cruise Missile With Igla MANPADS
12/13/2024 10:10:57 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force has shared a video showing a member of a mobile fire team from the Air Command West destroying a Russian cruise missile using an Igla man-portable air defense system (MANPADS).
The footage, published by the Air Force Command on facebook , captures the moment Junior Sergeant Volodymyr Pshenychniak, commander of the machine gun detachment of the Galicia-Volyn radio Technical Brigade, brought down the missile, Ukrinform reports.
The missile caused no damage to critical infrastructure. A search group later located the missile's crash site and recovered its debris.
The Air Force reported that during the night and early morning of December 13, Russian forces launched a massive missile attack targeting critical infrastructure within the area of responsibility of Air Command West.
Ukrainian air defense units and aircraft from the command intercepted 52 Kh-101/Kh-55SM and Kalibr cruise missiles, as well as two Shahed strike drones.
Overall, on December 13, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 80 Russian cruise missiles, including Kh-101/Kh-55SM, Kalibr, and Iskander-K variants, one Iskander-M ballistic missile, and 80 Shahed strike drones and other unidentified UAVs.
