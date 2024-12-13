Sybiha: Russia's Ultimatum For Ukraine To Surrender Sees No Change Since War-Start

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the onset of the full-scale invasion, Russia put forward conditions for ending the war, which were practically an ultimatum to surrender, and nothing has changed since then.

This was stated by Foreign Andrii Sybiha, who spoke in an interview with Lb , Ukrinform reports.

The head of Ukrainian emphasized that Ukraine, unlike Russia, desires peace the most.

“I remember well the first hours and days of Russia's full-scale invasion. The conditions that were put forward to Ukraine. These were not conditions, it was an ultimatum to surrender. And this hasn't changed,” Sybiha said.

He added that this is why today the discussion must focus on how to raise the price of further aggression for Russia and force the latter to negotiate.

discusses strengthening Ukraine's, EU's defense industries with Commissioner Kubiliu

“Behind each of these issues lies a clear set of elements on how to achieve this. From inviting Ukraine to NATO, from the deterrence package... to lifting all taboos on the use of weapons. I mean long-range weapons. And, of course, stability in all its manifestations. Economic, long-term social, humanitarian, macro-financial support,” the minister noted.

According to the top diplomat, all these things form a complex negotiating position based on Ukraine's national interest.

calls for delivery of 20 NASAMS, HAWK, IRIS-T systems to Ukrain

“We have a goal – to achieve a comprehensive, sustainable, and just peace for Ukraine. This terminology is indivisible. This is very important. It determines our position because there are no negotiations now. And, accordingly, it is conveyed to our partners. There is a battlefield that affects our positions – diplomatic and foreign policy, and there is a diplomatic track. These two tracks are complementary and mutually reinforcing,” the foreign minister concluded.

As reported earlier, on Friday, December 13, as a barrage of Russian missiles was attacking Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said,“Russia does not need a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine, but a full-fledged peace,” but on Moscow's terms.