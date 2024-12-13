Epilepsy Device Market To Reach USD 1.18 Billion By 2032, Growing At 5.15% CAGR – Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The epilepsy device is experiencing significant growth, driven by technological advancements, increased demand for non-invasive treatments, and AI-powered solutions. Austin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“According to SNS Insider,, the global Epilepsy Device Market was valued USD 0.75 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.18 Billion by 2032 with a significant growth at a CAGR of 5.15% from 2024 to 2032.” Growth in the Epilepsy Device Market Driven by Technological Advancements and Non-Invasive Treatments The epilepsy device market has experienced significant growth, mainly due to the rising global prevalence of epilepsy, including nearly 3 million U.S. adults and 456,000 U.S. children with active epilepsy in 2024 according to the CDC. This growing patient base is driving the demand for more effective diagnostic tools and treatment options, such as wearable seizure monitors, neurostimulation systems, and EEG machines. These devices enable earlier detection, better management of seizures, and ultimately improved patient outcomes. Moreover, the increasing demand for non-invasive treatment options, like responsive neurostimulation (RNS) and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), is further propelling market growth. These devices offer effective alternatives to traditional drug treatments, reducing seizure frequency and improving patient quality of life without surgery. Looking ahead, AI and machine learning technologies are transforming epilepsy care, with AI models showing high accuracy in EEG classification and seizure prediction, ensuring more personalized and precise treatment options for patients worldwide.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 0.75 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 1.18 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.15% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Epilepsy Device Market Key Segmentation:

By End User



Hospitals

Neurology Centers Others

By Product Type



Wearable Devices

Conventional Devices Implantable Devices

By Technology



Vagus Nerve Stimulation

Responsive Neurostimulation

Deep Brain Stimulation Accelerometry

By End User , Hospitals Lead Epilepsy Device Market, Neurology Centers Expected to Experience Rapid Growth

In 2023, Hospitals held the largest share of the epilepsy device market, capturing about 69% of the revenue. This leadership stems from their advanced infrastructure, specialized epilepsy care, and ability to provide both diagnosis and treatment. Hospitals also benefit from established referral networks that drive a steady stream of patients, contributing to their dominance in the market.

The Neurology Centers segment is forecasted to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.56% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for specialized care focused on neurological conditions like epilepsy. Neurology centers offer expert, personalized treatment, positioning them as critical players in the epilepsy device market as awareness continues to rise.

By Product Type , Conventional Devices Lead Market, While Wearable Devices Drive Future Growth

In 2023, the Conventional Devices segment led the epilepsy device market, accounting for 46% of the revenue. This dominance is attributed to the widespread use of established technologies such as Vagus Nerve Stimulation and Responsive Neurostimulation, which are highly effective in managing seizures and remain the preferred choice among healthcare providers.

The Wearable Devices segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.06% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for convenience and real-time monitoring. Wearable devices, such as seizure-detection smartwatches, offer patients continuous tracking and instant caregiver alerts, gaining significant traction as technology advances and personalized care becomes more sought-after.

By Technology , Deep Brain Stimulation Dominates Epilepsy Device Market, While Responsive Neurostimulation Shows Promising Growth Potential

In 2023, the Deep Brain Stimulation segment led the epilepsy device market, accounting for 40% of the revenue share. DBS devices are particularly effective for treating drug-resistant epilepsy, significantly reducing seizure frequency and enhancing patients' quality of life, which has led to their widespread use in complex cases.

The Responsive Neurostimulation segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, with a projected CAGR of 4.23% from 2024 to 2032. RNS offers personalized, on-demand brain stimulation tailored to individual needs, and as technology and clinical outcomes improve, its popularity and market growth are set to accelerate.

North America Leads the Epilepsy Device Market, While Asia Pacific Shows Rapid Growth Potential

In 2023, North America led the epilepsy device market with around 44% of the revenue share, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of cutting-edge technologies, and a large patient base seeking innovative treatments. The presence of key market players and favorable reimbursement policies in the U.S. further fueled market growth, making North America the dominant region.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.93% from 2024 to 2032, supported by increasing awareness, healthcare investments, and improving medical infrastructure. The region's underserved patient population and rising epilepsy prevalence are also driving demand for advanced epilepsy devices.

Key Developments in the Epilepsy Device Market



On January 8, 2024, Medtronic announced that its Percept RC Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) system has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). On December 11, 2024, LivaNova revealed that it will present new data on the effectiveness of its Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Therapy for drug-resistant epilepsy at the American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting.





