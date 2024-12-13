Cooperation Between European, Ukrainian Defense Industries Vital For Strengthening EU Defense Capabilities - PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed with EU Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius at a meeting in Kyiv on December 13 cooperation between the defense industries of Ukraine and the EU.

That's according to the press service, Ukrinform reports.

“Further strengthening of cooperation between the European and Ukrainian defense industries is vital for strengthening the defense capabilities and readiness of the EU for any future aggression,” the head of the Ukrainian government noted at the meeting.

He also emphasized that Ukraine needs more artillery systems and ammunition, strengthened air defense, as well as increased production of long-range weapons.

The prime minister praised the positive example of the“Danish model” of purchasing weapons for Ukraine from Ukrainian manufacturers, and called on European states to join the initiative.

Denys Shmyhal is convinced that the Ukrainian defense industry should be integrated into the EU supply chains for the production of arms and military equipment. He expressed hope that the opening of the EU Defense Innovation Office in Kyiv in September 2024 will effectively contribute to strengthening cooperation between the Ukraine and EU defense industries.

Among other things, the parties discussed access of Ukrainian manufacturers to European funds, strengthening sanctions against Russia, and implementing the Victory Plan put forward by President Volodymyr Zelensky.