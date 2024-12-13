17Th Season Of Azerbaijan Fashion Week: Fashionable Dialogue Of Cultures And Sustainable Future

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Fashion, culture, and responsibility are three key words that
became the foundation of the recently concluded 17th season of
Azerbaijan fashion Week, Azernews reports.
This large-scale event brought together designers from
Azerbaijan, South Korea, Georgia, Russia, Kazakhstan, and
Uzbekistan, merging traditions with modern approaches to
fashion.
The first day was opened by the well-known Azerbaijani brand
Ulker Huseynova, which showcased sophistication and bold elements
reflecting a contemporary view of fashion. Equally striking was the
brand NATAVAN, which presented a collection inspired by the poetry
of Nizami, emphasizing the role of literature and cultural heritage
in modern design. Young talents, such as COYORA by Ramazan Habibov,
a finalist and winner of the Up-Cycle Jeans ecological competition
held as part of the annual Azerbaijan Fashion Forward contest, also
took part. Ramazan Habibov and other finalists presented their
collections made from recycled materials to the audience.
The ecological theme was reflected in the collections of South
Korean brands The Ballon and The A Story, which highlighted
responsible design and the use of recycled materials. The A Story
was recognized during COP29 for its contribution to sustainable
fashion in developing eco-friendly materials.
Georgian designers also received special attention. The
French-Georgian brand Maison Keti by Keti Chkhikvadze presented an
elegant collection that harmoniously combined modern forms with
European style. The brand Iva Design by Iva Papidze drew interest
with its unconventional interpretation of men's fashion in a
non-conformist style.
The Russian brand Rina Collection from St. Petersburg, founded
by Ekaterina Ivanyushkina, captivated guests with its exquisite
handmade work, embroidery, and use of Swarovski crystals. The
brand's collection was presented on the catwalk by figures from
culture and art, as well as successful businesswomen, highlighting
the universality and accessibility of fashion for women of all
ages.
Uzbek designers such as Shakhzoda Muxammedova, DilyaMur,
Istorakhan, and Gulchehra Yunusova, as well as designers from
Kazakhstan – Studio4353 by Dinara Siitova and Aliya Zhumman,
impressed the audience with their collections. Their works
seamlessly wove ethnic motifs into modern trends, showcasing the
craftsmanship and cultural heritage of their countries.
A highlight of the event was the participation of students from
the Fashion Academy under the guidance of Manzar Zakizade, who made
a significant contribution to fostering interest in fashion and art
among young people. Each piece created by the young designers
revealed creativity and refined artistry.
The 17th season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week focused on three key
areas:
Sustainable development: use of recycled materials and
eco-friendly approaches.
Traditions and innovations: preservation of cultural heritage
through modern interpretations.
Bold design: original cuts, innovative fabrics, and
unconventional solutions.
The official face and ambassador of the 17th season was Via
Lemann – a top model who has participated in the Paris Haute
Couture Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week. Her style and elegance
embodied the values of Azerbaijan Fashion Week.
Azerbaijan Fashion Week is not just about runway shows. It is an
important international platform for cultural exchange that unites
designers, journalists, and bloggers. The event was held with the
support of the Center for the Development of Cultural and Creative
Industries "Yaradıcı" and in general information partnership with
the magazine Hello!, which has been inspiring with its stories
about fashion, culture, and celebrities for 80 years.
The 17th season once again confirmed the status of Azerbaijan
Fashion Week as a key platform for promoting art, fashion, and
sustainable solutions. The next season promises to be equally
dynamic, continuing to inspire dialogue between cultures and
innovations.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
and Milli
