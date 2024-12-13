17Th Season Of Azerbaijan Fashion Week: Fashionable Dialogue Of Cultures And Sustainable Future

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Fashion, culture, and responsibility are three key words that became the foundation of the recently concluded 17th season of Azerbaijan Week, Azernews reports.

This large-scale event brought together designers from Azerbaijan, South Korea, Georgia, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, merging traditions with modern approaches to fashion.

The first day was opened by the well-known Azerbaijani brand Ulker Huseynova, which showcased sophistication and bold elements reflecting a contemporary view of fashion. Equally striking was the brand NATAVAN, which presented a collection inspired by the poetry of Nizami, emphasizing the role of literature and cultural heritage in modern design. Young talents, such as COYORA by Ramazan Habibov, a finalist and winner of the Up-Cycle Jeans ecological competition held as part of the annual Azerbaijan Fashion Forward contest, also took part. Ramazan Habibov and other finalists presented their collections made from recycled materials to the audience.

The ecological theme was reflected in the collections of South Korean brands The Ballon and The A Story, which highlighted responsible design and the use of recycled materials. The A Story was recognized during COP29 for its contribution to sustainable fashion in developing eco-friendly materials.

Georgian designers also received special attention. The French-Georgian brand Maison Keti by Keti Chkhikvadze presented an elegant collection that harmoniously combined modern forms with European style. The brand Iva Design by Iva Papidze drew interest with its unconventional interpretation of men's fashion in a non-conformist style.

The Russian brand Rina Collection from St. Petersburg, founded by Ekaterina Ivanyushkina, captivated guests with its exquisite handmade work, embroidery, and use of Swarovski crystals. The brand's collection was presented on the catwalk by figures from culture and art, as well as successful businesswomen, highlighting the universality and accessibility of fashion for women of all ages.

Uzbek designers such as Shakhzoda Muxammedova, DilyaMur, Istorakhan, and Gulchehra Yunusova, as well as designers from Kazakhstan – Studio4353 by Dinara Siitova and Aliya Zhumman, impressed the audience with their collections. Their works seamlessly wove ethnic motifs into modern trends, showcasing the craftsmanship and cultural heritage of their countries.

A highlight of the event was the participation of students from the Fashion Academy under the guidance of Manzar Zakizade, who made a significant contribution to fostering interest in fashion and art among young people. Each piece created by the young designers revealed creativity and refined artistry.

The 17th season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week focused on three key areas:



Sustainable development: use of recycled materials and eco-friendly approaches.

Traditions and innovations: preservation of cultural heritage through modern interpretations. Bold design: original cuts, innovative fabrics, and unconventional solutions.

The official face and ambassador of the 17th season was Via Lemann – a top model who has participated in the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week. Her style and elegance embodied the values of Azerbaijan Fashion Week.

Azerbaijan Fashion Week is not just about runway shows. It is an important international platform for cultural exchange that unites designers, journalists, and bloggers. The event was held with the support of the Center for the Development of Cultural and Creative Industries "Yaradıcı" and in general information partnership with the magazine Hello!, which has been inspiring with its stories about fashion, culture, and celebrities for 80 years.

The 17th season once again confirmed the status of Azerbaijan Fashion Week as a key platform for promoting art, fashion, and sustainable solutions. The next season promises to be equally dynamic, continuing to inspire dialogue between cultures and innovations.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli