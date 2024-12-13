The Kuwaiti Play Samt Partakes In Baghdad Theatrical Festival
By Alaa Al-Huwaijel
BAGHDAD, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- The play "samt" (silence) of the Kuwaiti playwright Suleiman Al-Bassam was on stage in the fifth round of Baghdad International Theater Festival that kicked off on Tuesday.
Al-Bassam, in remarks to KUNA on Friday, said he was delighted with the Iraqi audience interaction with the work, displayed at Al-Mansour theater in the Iraqi capital.
Affirming significance of such Kuwaiti participation, Al-Bassam said culture, arts and theater are "tools for dialogue and communications and exchanging views among nations of the globe." (end)
