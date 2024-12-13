Blinken Stresses US Support For Syrian Gov't Protecting Minorities, Women's Rights

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed on Friday his country's support for a Syrian - of a large number of ministers - that protects the rights of women and minorities, and continues offering services to people.

Speaking in a joint news with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Ankara after bilateral talks on Syria and Gaza's situations, Blinken said the United States backs also a Syrian government that removes "chemical" weapons, if there are, and rejects dealing with the "extremist" groups.

By implanting these measures, the government ensures expressing Syrians' concepts and meeting their aspirations in the best possible way, he stated.

He said they further discussed the need of efforts to keep ISIS (Daesh) down, stating that their countries worked very hard to ensure the elimination of Daesh to ensure that that threat doesn't rear its head again.

He said he discussed with Fidan the situation in Gaza, the return of captives to their houses and the consolidation of the ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Fidan said the two sides' priorities in Syria include restoring stability to the country as soon as possible and combating terrorism.

Fidan said they discussed what could be done for the welfare of Syrians, and the country's unity, cohesion, integrity and sovereignty.

They also covered the roles of Tأ1⁄4rkiye, the US, and regional actors, and how they could cooperate to address these issues, he said

He stressed that he and Blinken discussed what could be done to address Syria's stability, their common concerns, and possible solutions.

He affirmed continued efforts by Tأ1⁄4rkiye, the US, and other partners to secure a cease-fire, while condemning Israel's killing of civilians in the enclave.

Blinken arrived in Ankara on Thursday to hold talks with senior Turkish officials on the developments in the region, mainly Syria and Gaza.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Blinken at Ankara Esenboga Airport away from press. (end)

