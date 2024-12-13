(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Battery Storage Systems Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Battery energy storage systems (BESS) are crucial in enabling the energy transition. Their deployment is essential to providing electricity systems' flexibility to support higher electrification, relying primarily on variable energy (RE) sources. At the behind-the-meter (BTM) level, batteries are also increasingly recognized as a critical technology for end users to maximize on-site RE generation, manage energy demand more efficiently, control costs, and reduce carbon footprint.

BESSs have entered a period of accelerated growth. Global annual deployments are set to expand at a 30.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2035, reaching 240.63 GW with 1.69 TW of cumulative capacity. Capacity deployments will be led by grid-scale batteries, accounting for between 70-80% of new capacity. While short-mid opportunities remain concentrated in China, North America, and Europe, by 2035, India and South Asia; East Asia; Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific; and Latin America will have become attractive destinations for BESS investments.

The solar and battery low-price scenario, the push for domestic content, electric mobility, and higher transparency on ESGs are injecting extra dynamism into the market and new opportunities for differentiation. As the industry matures and batteries prove to be the right fit for a wide range of applications, the focus is on increasing efficiency, profitability, and sustainability. Numerous AI and analytics-based solutions are transforming the market, bringing gains in battery performance, manufacturing efficiency, trading, energy optimization, and circularity.

This analysis provides a regional-level forecast and examination of how BESS capacity and investments will evolve by 2035 split by end-user segment. It discusses the main drivers and trends in supply, technology, business models, and use cases. In addition, it highlights growth opportunities for industry participants.

Key Trends Shaping the BESS Industry



AI Revolutionizing the BESS Value Chain

Carrots and Sticks to Foster BTM Self-consumption

VPPs to Unlock Extra Value from BTM Storage

Solar-plus-storage, the Perfect Match for Both Sides of the Meter

Alternatives to Lithium

Batteries Supporting Transport Electrification

Higher Transparency and ESG Accountability for Batteries Predictive BESS Analytics

Key Topics Covered:

Ecosystem



Scope of Analysis

Regional Segmentation

End-user Segmentation

Applications by End User

Application Definitions for Application Definitions for Residential and C&I BESSs

Strategic Imperatives



The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the BESS Industry Key Findings

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key BESS Suppliers

Forecast Considerations

Cumulative Storage Capacity Growth

Cumulative Power Capacity Growth

Annual Power Capacity Forecast

Annual Storage Capacity Forecast

Capex Capacity Forecast

Capacity Forecast Analysis Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Regional Analysis



North America

Europe

ANZ and Pacific

China

East Asia

India and South Asia

ASEAN

Latin America

Middle East and North Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa Russia and CIS

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Solar-plus-storage Retrofits

Growth Opportunity 2: BESS to Fuel Electric Transportation

Growth Opportunity 3: Energy Storage-as-a-Service

Growth Opportunity 4: AI and Advanced Analytics-based Platforms for BESS Optimization Growth Opportunity 5: Grid-scale BESS to Shape Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements

Appendix & Next Steps



Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Action Items & Next Steps

