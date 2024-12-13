Electra Vehicles Showcases EVE-Aitm Technology In Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast, Redefining Electric Mobility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Electra showcases EVE-AiTM in the Tesla Cyberbeast, revolutionizing battery performance ahead of its CES 2025 debut on a USA cross-country journey.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Electra , the leader in AI-powered battery monitoring and optimization solutions, has taken the boldest step in redefining the future of electric mobility by deploying its transformative EVE-AiTM in the Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast.This milestone is unveiled in an exclusive video featuring Electra's CEO, Fabrizio Martini, alongside two key technical team members, providing an in-depth look at the groundbreaking technology behind this innovative initiative.The Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast, an iconic symbol of innovation, has been chosen to demonstrate EVE-Ai's unparalleled capabilities. Designed for B2B applications, EVE-Ai transforms batteries into intelligent, adaptive systems that optimize performance, safety, and efficiency while addressing the most critical challenges in the electric mobility industry.A Journey to CES 2025Electra's Cybertruck Cyberbeast will embark on an extraordinary journey from Boston to Las Vegas, culminating at CES 2025 at Electra's Booth #4974. During this USA cross-country expedition, Electra's team, including CEO Fabrizio Martini, will connect with clients and partners while collecting real-world data to refine the algorithm further, delivering even more customized insights to meet industry needs.EVE-Ai: Transforming Battery TechnologyElectra's EVE-Ai technology is central to the company's mission to unlock the full potential of batteries and power the future with intelligence, sustainability, and resilience.Why Batteries MatterBatteries are the core of electric vehicles, accounting for up to 50% of a vehicle's value. While essential to performance, safety, and longevity, they also present significant challenges:- Range Anxiety: 54% of drivers worry about running out of charge, with range estimations often inaccurate by up to 20%.- High Development Costs: New battery chemistries can take up to 10 years and up to $1 billion to develop.-- Limited Lifespan: With an average life of 8-10 years, batteries bring rising maintenance costs and operational burdens.- Fleet Challenges: Operators face hurdles like residual value, failure prediction, and maintenance planning during EV integration.EVE-Ai addresses these challenges head-on, transforming how batteries are monitored, optimized, and managed.EVE-Ai Solutions Featured in the Unveiling Video1. EVE-Ai Range Expert- Delivers precise range estimations by analyzing data from the battery, environment, and driving style.- Reduces range anxiety and provides real-time driver coaching, optimizing performance and enhancing confidence.2. EVE-Ai Embedded SoXe- Built on advanced AI-driven battery modeling for real-time monitoring, safety, and intelligent degradation analysis, enabling increased reliability and safety.- Extends battery life by up to 40%, providing transformative benefits for OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers.Together with EVE-Ai Range Expert, these solutions can help OEMs and Tier 1s boost EV adoption by up to 10%.3. EVE-Ai Fleet Analytics- Offers real-time insights into battery health, performance, Remaining Useful Life (RUL), and Risk Analysis, proactively addressing thermal runaway risks and potential faults through predictive fault detection and maintenance.- Enhances safety, minimizes downtime, and increases Return on Assets (ROA) by up to 40%.Scalability Across Applications- EVE-Ai is designed to scale seamlessly across diverse battery systems, from electric vehicles to drones, robots, and stationary energy storage solutions.- Fully compliant with global standards, including the European Battery Passport, to support sustainability, transparency, and accountability across the battery ecosystem - EVE-Ai EAGLE - Battery Pass.“The Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast is more than a vehicle-it's a statement,” said Fabrizio Martini, CEO of Electra Vehicles.“With EVE-Ai, we're unlocking new levels of performance, reliability, and sustainability in electric mobility. The journey to CES 2025 is a testament to our commitment to driving innovation and transforming the future of energy.”Revolutionizing Battery Development with EnPowerEvery Electra model for battery monitoring and optimization is built on the foundation of battery virtualization, enabling precise testing and driving continuous innovation. This capability is also available to the market through EnPower, our Digital Twin-enabled solution that transforms battery development. EnPower simulates and refines battery systems in a virtual environment, drastically reducing development timelines, lowering costs, and delivering batteries optimized for future demands.Follow the JourneyExperience the unveiling video and follow the Cybertruck Cyberbeast's journey on social media. Visit us at CES 2025 - Booth #4974 to witness EVE-Ai technology in action.Electra Vehicles thanks Goodyear, AWS, Endeavor, and Sella for their support in bringing this groundbreaking initiative to life.About ElectraElectra Vehicles is the leading AI-driven cleantech and B2B software company, dedicated to unlocking the full potential of battery technology. Our mission is to drive society forward by powering a sustainable, electric future. We deliver cutting-edge AI/ML-enabled solutions and advanced data analytics to Automotive OEMs, Tier 1 Suppliers, Battery Manufacturers, Fleet Operators, and BESS Operators. By transforming battery performance, safety, and efficiency, we empower key stakeholders to lead the transition toward a cleaner, electrified world.

