Growth Opportunities In The Cellular Vehicle-To-Everything Testing Market 2024-2030 - Accelerating C-V2X Deployment In Different Regions Will Drive Testing Requirements


12/13/2024 8:30:55 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key Growth Opportunities include Vision Zero - A Long Term Goal to Eliminate Traffic Fatalities, V2X Deployment Projections in the United States, Strategic Partnerships between OEMs and Infrastructure Owners and Constant Evolution of C-V2X Regulatory Requirements

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything Testing Market, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis covers several end users, including automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their suppliers, certification service providers, roadside unit manufacturers, network equipment manufacturers, and network operators. Automotive OEMs and their suppliers represent well over half the market revenue, making them key end users.
The industry is segmented into three areas: radio frequency testing, ethernet testing, and network testing. This analysis covers all three and provides a forecast for each product type. The geographic scope is global, and forecasts are segmented by region and end-user types as well.

The report has identified four growth opportunities, with their corresponding context and calls to action for industry stakeholders.

Key Growth Opportunities:

  • Vision Zero - A Long Term Goal to Eliminate Traffic Fatalities
  • V2X Deployment Projections in the United States
  • Strategic Partnerships between OEMs and Infrastructure Owners
  • Constant Evolution of C-V2X Regulatory Requirements

Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunities: Research Scope

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Cellular V2X Testing - Definition and Major Trends
  • Segmentation
  • C-V2X Testing - Segmentation

Growth Environment: Transformation in the C-V2X Testing Sector

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 8T
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the C-V2X Testing Industry

Ecosystem in the C-V2X Testing Sector

  • Competitive Environment
  • Key Competitors

Growth Generator in the C-V2X Testing Sector

  • Primary Findings
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Driver Analysis
  • Growth Restraints
  • Growth Restraint Analysis
  • Forecast Considerations
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Product
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast by End Users
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by End User
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Share
  • Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Generator RF Testing

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast - RF Testing
  • Revenue Forecast by End Users - RF Testing
  • Revenue Forecast by Region - RF Testing
  • Forecast Analysis - RF Testing

Growth Generator Ethernet Testing

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast - Ethernet
  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical or Application - Ethernet
  • Revenue Forecast by Region - Ethernet
  • Forecast Analysis - Ethernet

Growth Generator Network Testing

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast - Network Testing
  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical or Application - Network Testing
  • Revenue Forecast by Region - Network Testing
  • Forecast Analysis - Network Testing

Appendix & Next Steps

  • Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

