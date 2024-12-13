Organic Banana Market Projected To Achieve A CAGR Of 10.54% To Reach US$5,347.490 Million By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global organic banana market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.54% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$5,347.490 million by 2030.An organically grown banana is a type of banana that is grown without using any pesticides and chemicals to boost fruit development. Organic bananas are specifically those bananas that are grown on farms that are certified as organic. These farms restrict the chemical fertilizers used in the cultivation process. The organic farming process is from cultivation to consumption. The organic fertilizers used in organic farming, such as mulching, green manure, compost manure, and many other natural products, fulfil the nutritional requirements of bananas. All of these fertilizers are standardized by authentic bodies like the International Federation of Organic Agricultural Movements (IFOAM). Organic bananas are also marked with GAP or Good Agriculture Practices.The increasingly health-conscious population is demanding organic bananas as part of their healthy consumption leading to an increase in demand for organic bananas, Further, the commercialization of organic bananas has encouraged many farmers to shift towards practising organic farming. It also has encouraged many processing food industries to invest in organic banana processing into various kinds of banana products. Moreover, the production of organic bananas is sustainable and environmentally friendly, thus gaining increased traction during the coming years. Above all, the government is also supporting organic agriculture leading to propelling the market of organic bananas.The global demand for bananas has witnessed massive growth in the global produce market. As per the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, global production of bananas grew at a compound annual rate of 3.2 per cent between 2000 and 2017, reaching 114 million tonnes in 2017. Also, approximately 5.6 million hectares of land are dedicated to banana production globally. This shows the growth of the banana market. Thus, the growing population along with increasing environmental concerns and increasing health consciousness for chemical-free fruits are leading the market growth.Access sample report or view details:The global organic banana market by distribution channel is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets and online channels. The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is the traditional channel for the supply of bananas. Even for organic bananas, this segment holds the largest distribution channel share. As bananas are easily perishable foods, people prefer to buy it fresh from the local shops. At the same time, organic banana production generally involves small farmers and they prefer traditional channels of distribution. On the other hand, online channel with the growth of e-commerce is having rapid growth. At the same time, people's preference for online delivery of fruits is also increasing majorly driven by urban consumers along with the wide scope of its offers in delivery of organic bananas that may not be available at local shops in some places leading to rapid growth of online distribution channels.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to attain a greater global organic banana market share. This region is among the biggest producers of bananas globally, with India being the biggest producer of bananas. Asia-Pacific countries such as India accounted for 26.45%of the global banana production in the year 22-23 as per the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) of the Indian Government.The report includes the major players operating in the global organic banana market: Total Produce Plc (Dole plc), Compagnie Fruitiere, Fresh Del Monte, Grupo Iren, GrupoHame, GrupoAcon, AgroAmerica, Orgpick Pvt. Ltd., Baghel Agro Industries, Coliman Bananas, Allfresch Group Ltd, Tropical Organic Growers, Equifruit Fairtrade, Pushti Organics, and AR Organics.The market analytics report segments the global organic banana market as follows:.By Distribution ChanneloSupermarket/HypermarketoOnline Channels.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.India.Japan.South Korea.Taiwan.Thailand.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Total Produce Plc (Dole plc).Compagnie Fruitiere.Fresh Del Monte.Grupo Iren.GrupoHame.GrupoAcon.AgroAmerica.Orgpick Pvt. Ltd..Baghel Agro Industries.Coliman Bananas.Allfresch Group Ltd.Tropical Organic Growers.Equifruit Fairtrade.Pushti Organics.AR OrganicsExplore More Reports:.Canned Fruits Market:.Global Banana Powder Market:.Organic Tea Market:

